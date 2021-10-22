COVID-19: Three people succumb to death

By James Atem Kuir

Three more people have perished due to complications related to the Coronavirus disease in a span of three days, Health Ministry data has shown.

The daily COVID-19 situation reports seen byJuba Monitor, revealed that two people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday while the third victim died on Sunday but the data posted on Wednesday.

The report revealed that the patients died while under critical care in the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit (IDU), a Multi-purpose facility that was turned into COVID-19 treatment facility following the outbreak of the global pandemic in the country last year.

The three new fatalities have raised the cumulative number of deaths to 133 since last year.At least one patient was still under care in the Infectious Disease Unit(IDU) as of yesterday, the report indicated.

According to the report, there were at least 12,270 including 11,826 recoveries confirmed out of244,592 tests performed since the outbreak of the disease.

The latest deaths transpired on the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination that began in April this year following the arrival of doses through the global vaccine sharing initiative, COVAX.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) dashboard, up to 120,467vaccine doses have been administered in the country as of October 16, 2021.

There are currently 152,950 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses being administered across the country. The doses were donated to South Sudan by the government of United States of America through COVAX.