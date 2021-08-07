COVID-19: three people admitted under worse condition

By James Atem Kuir

Three people suffering from Covid-19 ailments have been admitted in the disease treatment facility, IDU, under severe condition, daily update release on Friday showed.

Ten other people have been diagnosed with the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall cumulative tally to 11,100 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit [IDU] is the country Covid-19 case management facility. It has oxygen equipment to aid breathing complications to those under worsening conditions of the disease.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of the most contagious variant, the delta variant last month, just as it exhausted 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine delivered under Covax facility in March.

The ongoing pandemic had already killed 120 people, with three having succumbed to the disease in the past month of July.At least 199,508 tests have been performed since April last year when the pandemic hit the country.

Last week, Dr. John Rumunu the Director-general of Preventive Health Services, announced that Covaxwill deliver second consignment of Covid-19 vaccine amounting to 60,000 doses in the second week of August. The pledged vaccines would be those manufactured by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Health strongly advised the public to strictly observe the rules of social distancing, wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing, and toreport any suspected case to the nearest health facility or call the toll free number: 6-6-6.