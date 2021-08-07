jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
HomeNewsCOVID-19: three people admitted under worse condition
News

COVID-19: three people admitted under worse condition

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

Three people suffering from Covid-19 ailments have been admitted in the disease treatment facility, IDU, under severe condition, daily update release on Friday showed.

Ten other people have been diagnosed with the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall cumulative tally to 11,100 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit [IDU] is the country Covid-19 case management facility. It has oxygen equipment to aid breathing complications to those under worsening conditions of the disease.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of the most contagious variant, the delta variant last month, just as it exhausted 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine delivered under Covax facility in March.

The ongoing pandemic had already killed 120 people, with three having succumbed to the disease in the past month of July.At least 199,508 tests have been performed since April last year when the pandemic hit the country.

Last week, Dr. John Rumunu the Director-general of Preventive Health Services, announced that Covaxwill deliver second consignment of Covid-19 vaccine amounting to 60,000 doses in the second week of August. The pledged vaccines would be those manufactured by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Health strongly advised the public to strictly observe the rules of social distancing, wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing, and toreport any suspected case to the nearest health facility or call the toll free number: 6-6-6.

You Might Also Like

News

FLOOD Displaces over 3,000

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Flood caused by excess rainfall has left more than 3,650people from 612 households without homes in Pigi County, Jonglei Statearea, official has revealed. In an interview with Juba Monitor on Phone, the Pigi County commissioner Nyok Mialual Miayiik, said areas includingWunlith, Canal suburb of Pigi Town, and Khorflus had been affected by torrential floods,submerging, crops and homes since June this year. He said the displaced are sheltering in limited strips of dry land in church and school compound, densely packed units, with poor sanitation. “The heavy flooding...
News

Kasike company abandons 12km road project

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto A delayed completion of the road project in Alere refugee camp has generated a lot of mixed reactions among the refugees and the host community. A total of 12.5km of road length connecting Eleukwe, Oliji and Ogujebe was contracted to Kasike Construction Company limited by the Adjumani district local government on June 1 2020 which was to be completed within a period of 6 months. Kanzo Kennedy the area local council chairman for Pachara sub county told Juba Monitor that they were having a lot of...
News

Christians in UK donate shs.3.6m to support refugees

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto The Madi living in refugee settlements in West Nile received relief aid from Bristol Diocese in the United Kingdom to support the vulnerable clergy as occasioned by the Corona Virus Pandemic lockdown. The Diocese of West Nile received 3.6 million shillings from Bristol Diocese in the United Kingdom through the Province of the Church of Uganda. The Diocesan Secretary, Nasser Godfrey told Juba Monitor yesterday that they identified 50 active Clergy across the Diocese to benefit from the relief aid. “We have identified 50 clergy in...
error: Content is protected !!