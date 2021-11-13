COVID – 19 test contrariety in South Sudan

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba Monitor, based on the report published on 11th of this month in the newspaper that two Ministers left to Doha over COIVD -19 issues, those ministers embarked to Doha for mission and had injected vaccine of COVID -19. Still they were found positive in Doha, where is the mistake coming from? Is the test conducted in South Sudan not accurate or the machine we have in the country is not determining the virus.

That means there is not guarantee for testing COVID-19 in South Sudan. It was not for the first time South Sudanese were tested negative in the country, when they traveled abroad, they were retested and the result was positive.

Maybe the facilities we have in the country are outdated and cannot determinate the virus, or the workers were not qualify. The same thing had happened to the group of football players when they traveled abroad; as a result they failed to participate in the game and were returned back to South Sudan with a lot of disappointment. They had missed the game that could lift the name of South Sudan.

However, there must be problems in the system and need to be found out so that the same thing do not happen again.

Such situation made people has to analyze differently. Let our doctors look into this condition and improve on it. By doing that, it could take away the negative idea from the minds of people.We need to understand it very well and improve the testing system. Otherwise, there is no trust for vaccine and laboratories in the country.

May God bless us all.