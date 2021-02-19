Covid-19 surpasses 6,000 cases

By James Atem Kuir

The cumulative cases of Covid-19 have soared to more than 6,000 from 5,922,bringing the total number to 6,084 with 83 deaths nearly after the disease was first confirmed in the country.

Four people died and 164 fresh cases confirmed in the past 48 hours, report by the Ministry of Health of17th February, 2021 indicated.

Six people including two were in critical and severe conditions respectively at the Infectious Disease Unit as of February 17th, 2021.

The country do nothave an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 patients.

The rapid rise in the daily casespersists despite the re-imposition of the second partial lockdown which took effect a week ago.

The new lockdown prohibited all social gatherings and businesses that attracted masses and wearing of facemasks have become mandatory although recent days had seen sharp rise in infectionsrate and deaths.

At least 3,829 people have recovered so far while 2,172 are still battling with the disease as the country struggles with the rising cases.

Last week top Government Officials including the Governor of the Central bank, Dier Tong Ngor and Presidential Press Secretary,AtenyWekAteny tested positive for the virus.

Both men said they did not experienced severer symptoms.

Globally, there are 109,426,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,419,363 deaths, a report from World Health Organization (WHO)of February 18th, 2021 revealed.

The Ministry of Health has also called on the public to report any suspected case or reach the Ministry through the Toll Free Line: 6-6-6-6.