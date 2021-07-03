COVID-19-SSFA to investigate tests in Juba

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The South Sudan Football Assocation (SSFA) is set to investigate Covid-19 tes carried out on the national Bright Stars team before travelled to Qatar last month for the Arab league..

The national team consisting of 23 players and 18 officials left Juba for Doha to participate in this year’s FIFA Arab Cup tournament against Jordan.

Onarrival in Qatar, eight players from the starting lineup of the team tested positive and the number increased until almost all players later tested positive.

As a result Bright Stars could not play their game against Jordan in which the latter was given three points including three goals according to the football rules.

At a press conference at the SSFA headquator in Juba after arrival, the Secretary GeneralVictor Lawerance Lual, said that the association would form an investigation team to see and find out what executly went wrong.

“When we left from Juba, all the delegation went with negative certificates the person who was tested postive was removed from the delegation immediately after his result came out positive,” he revealed.

Lawernace disclosed that all the players and the delegation that left to Qatar were tested in pravite Lab which was Bio Lab in Juba who he claimed to have been authorized by the government to operate in the country.

“Yes it is a private lab, but it has got authorization from the office of the Vice President in charge of Service Cluster.”

According to Lawerance, they were having two authoritizationdocuments which showed the lab where the team were tested was indeed authorized by the government.

“If such authorization is from higher authorities, and they gave us negative certificates, who are we to question them unless something happened,” he stressed.

He added thatfrom their side they could not have any problem to question if airport authorities also cleared them to travel.

“If you are given negative certificate and airport authority cleared you to travel that you do not have any issue in such a situation, can you question them.”

However, he said what happened, had happened but insisted that there would be investigation to find out what was the problem.

“It does not mean that we are not going to carry out investigation to know what exactly happened because something indeed happened, like we went with negative certificate, upon arrival we were tested negative.”

“We will set up an investigation team to see what happened, were there certificates given out which were not negative. These are the things that the investigation will go through,” he added.

He concluded that, what happened would be investigated, and later shared publicly.