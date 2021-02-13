Covid-19 spreads among top government officials

By James Atem Kuir

The novel Coronavirus has broken out and continue to spread among top government officials as the country continue to record higher daily numbers of the virus.

Dier Tong Ngor, the governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan has become the latest top official to announce his status after President Kiir’s aides-including his press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny disclosed that he and three other officials in the office of the President tested positive for virus on Thursday.

Ateny in an interview to eye radio on Thursday did not mention the status of the president but said about 70 officials from the president’s office were screened for the virus, which led to confirmation of his status and three others. He added that he did not experience any symptoms and was self-isolated.

Several calls to office of the president were unsuccessful but unconfirmed reportssuggested that Nhial Deng Nhial, the Minister of Presidential Affairs has also tested positive.

Dier Tong Ngor in a statement posted on his Facebook page stated that he had experienced less severe symptoms of the disease that include mild dry cough, muscle and body aches.

He stressed that he did not experienced fever, headache, loss of taste or smell or runny nose.

The statement by the governor did not mention the status of other officials from the Central Bank or if his contacts have been tested too.

Reports yet to be confirmed have also alleged that the AthianDiingAthian the Minister of Finance and Planning has also tested positive for covid-19though he is yet to deny or confirm public.

Several other reports yet to be verified also asserted that some top religious leaders have also tested positive for the virus.

The top government officials have often been seen flouting the covid-19 preventive measures laid down by the ministry of health.

Until recently, some top officials have been seen attending funerals, religious gatherings and other crowded places in blunt disregards for the preventive measures.

South Sudan went into a second partial lock down recently after rapid increase in the number people testing positive for the deadly virus. The number of deaths attributed to the disease have also risen 72 as of February 11th.