Covid-19: more81 test positive

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health has registered eighty-one new cases of the novel coronavirus disease across the country in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry, in its Covid-19 daily report released yesterday, said the new cases were screened out of 748 samples tested in various public and private laboratories across the ten states and three administrative areas.

The report also indicated that two people with severe symptoms and another one with critical conditions have been admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) to be put on ventilators (respiratory machines) to help breathing.

The additional cases have now pushed the country cumulative tally to 9,694 while the death toll from conditions attributed to the disease stands at 106.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 8,215 while another 1,373 people are yet to recover from the deadly disease as of March 16th, 2021.

South Sudan is under partial lockdown that took effect in February at the peak of the second wave of infections when the daily records were exceeding 200 cases.

The new lockdown include stringent measures that banned public gatherings and fine penalties for violators of social distancing and facemask wearing rules among others.

South Sudan, a member of vaccine sharing scheme-COVAX, is yet to receive its allocated share of 864000 doses of AstraZeneca made Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said in February that it hadcompleted preparations on the priority group that will first receive the immune boosting vaccine, its storage and the personnel to administer the inoculation of the vaccine.

The ministry continues to urge public to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures, public health protocols and the new lockdownmeasures.