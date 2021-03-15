Covid-19 infectious on the rise in the states

By Rofina Teteng

Officials at the Ministry of health revealed that Covid-19 infections have slightly declined in Juba but continue to shoot up in the states.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing yesterday, the manager of public health laboratory Dr. Angelo Guop Thon, saidthe infections are on the rise in the states despite relative decline in the number of infections rate in Juba, the worst affected area.

“This weekthe new confirmed Covid-19 cases have reached 718 out of 5656. This again show you that Covid-19 still exist in the country,” he said.

According to the daily report on Covid-19, 61 new cases have been registered, including eight recorded in Lankien, five in Makpandu, three in Mapuordit,one in Torit.

South Sudan cumulative tally stands at 9,490 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the disease and 104 people have succumbed to virus.

At least two people admitted in the Infectious Disease Centre as of Sunday, March 14, 2021 beside another 1,481 people battling the disease at home.7,906 recoveries have also been registeredso far.

The national taskforce on Covid-19 early this month extended a partial lockdown until April after it first expired at end of February when infections rate were higher.

The new partial lockdown also slapped fine penalties on flouters of social distancing and wearing of facemasks rules and public health protocols.