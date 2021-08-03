Covid-19: four people admitted under severe condition

By James Atem Kuir

Four people have been hospitalized, including one admitted under worsening symptoms with Covid-19 in the treatment facility, IDU, in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’sdaily report on Covid-19 released Monday, August 2. It is the highest admission to the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center (IDU)recorded since February when the country witnessed sharp rise in infections and deaths.

At least three people have succumbed to Covid-19 illnesses in the last month of July, bringing the cumulative death tally to 120, according to Dr. John Rumunu the Director-general for Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Rumunu in a news conference on Sunday, strongly warned against relaxing guard against Covid-19, saying it could lead to sparks infections, noting that the presence of the Delta variant, which is said to be more transmissible,was a looming threat.

“The Ministry of Health continues to strongly advise and admonish the public to keep Covid-19 SOPs [Standard Operation Procedures]; avoiding crowds, keeping social distance, wearing of facemasks in crowded places, especially indoors, and practicing hand hygiene,” urged Dr. Rumunu.

The official in the same briefing, also disclosed that South Sudan awaits the arrival of 60,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the second week of August,from the global sharing initiative, the Covax facility.

Dr. Rumunu revealed that the expected doses would be ones made by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

South Sudan recently exhausted 60,000 doses, apart of 132,000 consignments delivered by Covax in late March to help the country immunize its most vulnerable group against the pandemic.

The health ministry returned 72,000 doses to Covax over fears that the vaccines may expire before use after notingdecline in the number of people coming for jabs, during the three-month vaccination campaign which ended last month.

Covid-19 arrived in South Sudan in April 2020 and spread to all the ten states and the administrative areas without the exception of Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) which is yet to record a single case, at least by the time of filing this report.

As of Monday, August 1, there have been 11,063 positive cases, including 10,799 recoveries recorded, from 197, 291 tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic last year.