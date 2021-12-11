COVID-19, Digital technology a new threat to human rights

By Lodu William Odiya

The United Nation secretary General, Antonio Guterres revealed that COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of digital technology into all areas of people’s lives have created new threats to human rights.

This was said during the commemoration of the Human Right day which is observed every year on 10th December across the world and is the day which the United Nation (UN) adopted in nineteen forty eight. (1948)

The United Nation Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on his statement said that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must be an opportunity to expand human rights and freedoms, and to rebuild trust.

“Trust in the justice and impartiality of laws and institutions, Confidence that a life of dignity is within reach, Faith that people can get a fair hearing and resolve their grievances peacefully”, he said.

“Exclusion and discrimination are rampant, Public space is shrinking, Poverty and hunger are rising for the first time in decades, Millions of children are missing out on their right to education, Inequality is deepening but we can choose a different path”, the United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres added.

Seventy-three years ago today, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the principles set out in the simple Declaration remain the key to realizing all human rights – civil, economic, cultural, social, and political – for all people, everywhere.

The secretary General assured that the United Nation (UN)will continue to work for justice, equality, dignity and human rights for all.