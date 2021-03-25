Covid-19 claims one more live

By James Atem Kuir

One person has succumbed to Covid-19 and another admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU)under critical conditionsover the past 24 hours.

TheMinistry of Health’sCovid-19 daily report also indicated that 50 new cases were recorded over the same period, bringing the cumulative tally to 9,969.

The latest death recorded pushed the cumulative death toll to 107 while the number of recoveries has also risento 9,002 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in April last year.

South Sudan this week anticipates delivery of 132000 doses of AstraZeneca made Covid-19 vaccine allocated to the country by COVAX, a global solidarity aimed at ensuring equity access to Covid-19 vaccines regardless of wealth.

Another 59000 doses of Covid-19 made by AstraZeneca pledged by the African Union is also expected to arrive in the country this week after logistical challenges delayed the arrival of the vaccine according to officials from the Ministry of Health.

The country is also under partial lockdown which was initiated in February and extended for another month earlier this month to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

Under this partial lockdown, public gatherings, failure to wear facemask, disobeying social distancing rules among other measures are not only prohibited but individuals and entities flouting the rules face various fines accordingly.

Observers maintained that there is failure in enforcing the preventive measures by the government, leading to continuous spikes in daily cases.

Last week, Juba High Court shut out the National Covid-19 Audit Committee that had gone to inspect the enforcement of the preventive measures.

Dr. Richard Lako, the committee chairman told Juba Monitor then that the officials at the court argued that they were not informed of their coming to the institution in advance.

Dr. Lako said the officials demanded that they be given a different date of visit to allow them inform other departments to prepare for inspection.