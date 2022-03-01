jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022
HomeNational NewsCovid-19 cases surge to 16,966
National NewsNews

Covid-19 cases surge to 16,966

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Pictorial during weekly Covid-19 update

By Bida Elly David

Based on the weekly report passed by the Ministry of Health on the status of Covid-19 in the Country, the cumulative confirmed cases up-to-date has tolled to 16,966 with the cumulative recovery statistics of 13,271.

According to Dr. John Pasquale Rumunu, the acting incident manager for Covid-19 and the Director for preventive Health Services transfigured that up to date, a total of 3515 were follow-up cases with a statistics of 293 contacts under follow up.

Furthermore, Rumunu reiterated that up to date, the cumulative death cases remain at 137 bearing no deaths over the past twenty four hours

However, Rumunu said that no severe cases have been notified in Dr. John Garang Infectious Unit in the last 24 hour hours but ultimate consultations have made for further analysis.

He said that based on their observation, there was serious decrease in confirmed Covid-19 cases throughout the Country and according to the lab analysis, majority of the cases came from pre-travel agencies.

‘’The cumulative number of confirmed cases up to date has tolled to 16’966 and out of this, the total number of cases under followup and active is 3515. No severe cases in Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit. The cumulative number of recovery is 13271 and no death cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of death remains at 137 from the beginning and 293 contacts under follow up’’ He said

You Might Also Like

News

GLOBAL-Crisis, oil prices shoot-up

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The Vice President for Economic Cluster and Chairman of the ad hoc Economic Crisis Management Committee, Dr James Wani Igga The Vice President for Economic Cluster and Chairman of the ad hoc Economic Crisis Management Committee, Dr. James Wani Igga has said that the country expected an ‘economic boom” this year due to the recent rise of oil prices as a result of the Ukraine war, and the completion of payment of oil dues owed to Sudan. Dr.Iggamade the remark yesterday at the opening of a...
News

Two S. Sudanese students exits war hit Ukraine to Poland

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan At least two South Sudanese students who were studying in the recent war-hit Ukraine under a scholarship of Gaani Study Abroad company have managed to successfully exit to Poland over the weekend. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, David Ganiko the Executive Director of Gaani Study Abroad Company said that the students were first transported at the boarder by the company before Poland.  “They reached on Sunday, they started on Friday and first went to Lviv which is at the border of Ukraine and set off to Poland...
error: Content is protected !!