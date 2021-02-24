Covid-19 cases soar to over 7,000

By James Atem Kuir

Covid-19 cases have soared to 7,098 after 167 fresh cases were registered past 48 hours according to the ministry of health Covid-19 daily report released yesterday.

The new cases were confirmed out of 694 samples tested by the public health laboratory and three private labs testing travellers as well as Nzara County testing site in Western Equatoria State on Monday.

The statement signed by Richard Lako, the Covid-19 incident manager, also indicated that a total of 2,997 including 9 people under severe conditions in the infectious Disease Unit (IDU), were still battling the disease.

A total of Eighty seven people have died of complications related to the disease while, 4,014 people have recovered so far since the confirmation of the outbreak of the disease in April last year according to the Ministry of health.

The country continues to experience sharp rise in the number of people testing positive for the virus daily despite the current partial lockdown which took effect early this month.

This week, officials from the ministry of health and the World Health Organization said the country expect first shipment of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine allocated to South Sudan by COVAX this week.

A total of 864,000 doses of the British pharmaceutical company (AstraZeneca) have been allocated to the country by the WHO led COVAX facility to immunize its priority group including health care workers, persons with underlying health problems among others.

The ministry of health urges the public to strictly adhere to the preventive measures including social distancing, mandatory wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing.

It also calls on the public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility or call the toll free line: 6-6-6-6.