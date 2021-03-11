Covid-19 cases hit 9,000 in the Country

By James Atem Kuir

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have soared to more than 9000 after the Ministry of Health registered 133 fresh cases, bringing the overall cumulative tally to 9,092 infections over the past 48 hours.

This isyet another threshold as the outbreak continues to worsen despite a partial lockdown imposed in February and extended to April by the National Taskforce on Covid-19 last month.

The disease has already claimed 102 lives, including some high profile government officials since its confirmation in the country in April last year.

According to thedaily Covid-19 case report released on Tuesday, the new cases were confirmed out of 892 samples tested in the public health laboratory, the three private clinics testing travellers in Juba and other testing Laboratories across the ten states and three administrative areas.

The report signed by Dr. Richard Lako the Covid-19 Incident Manager also indicated that six people have been admitted to Infectious Disease Unit (IDU)-the facility where Covid-19 patients get treatment.

At least two of the six people have critical symptoms and 3,076 other people are battling the disease at home according to the same reports, while 5,914 recoveries have been registered since the confirmation of the first case in the country.

South Sudan so far has conducted one hundred seventeen thousand seven hundred and fifty-six tests in the country.

Recently, the National Taskforce on Covid-19 imposed penalties for individuals and entities flouting Public Health Protocols, Covid-19 preventive measures and the lockdown measures.

The country has been allocated 864000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines by Covaxbut is yet to receive first shipment of the immune strengthening vaccine against the killer disease.

Neighbouring countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Kenya have startedvaccinating their citizens while others are set to do within the coming days after they received their shares of the global scheme vaccines (Covax).

As of March 10th, 117,132, 788 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, including 2,600,839 deaths according to the World Health Organization globally.

The WHO also reported that a total 268,205,245 of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the world as per March 10, 2021.