Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021
Covid-19 cases among healthcare workers rise to 198

By James Atem Kuir

Infections among healthcare workers have jumped to at least 198 after 26 more cases were confirmed during this past week.

There were at least 151 healthcare workers infected by the disease and one death according to reports by the Public health laboratory the previous week.

The rise of infections among the health service providers comes as the country continues to experience new rapid waves of Covid-19 infections that prompted authorities to re-impose partial lockdown early this week.

At least 12 more people have died and 1,169 new cases of the deadly disease recorded, bringing the death tally and overall cumulative cases to 86 and 6,583 respectively during the week according to the Ministry of Health weekly reports released yesterday.

Dr. John Rumunu, the director for preventive health services at the Ministry of Health said for every group of 100 people, at least 22 people have the virus, indicating an average positivity rate of 22%.

“Starting from Monday to yesterday (Sunday), the public health lab and the private labs tested 4,587 samples and out of these, 1,031 tested positive which is an average positivity rate of 22% …We can say that in every 100 people in Juba at least 22 are having Covid-19,” he said during the weekly briefing at public emergency operation center yesterday.

Central Equatoria State remained the worst affected state with 5717-including at least 1,152 more infections reported during the week while Unity State reported 8 more cases.

