Covid-19 Audit Committee inspects NRA offices

By Rofina Teteng

The Covid-19 Audit Committee yesterdayvisited National Revenue Authority (NRA) office to inspect the enforcement of Covid-19 preventive measures.

The committeewas targeting public places and the private sectors as their routine visitation across the country.

While addressing the press yesterday,the acting Chairperson of Covid-19 Audit Committee Dr. Ader Macar Aciek said that the National Revenue Authority was at the low risk of Covid-19.

He addedthat although the institute was at low risk,they have made some observations that needed to be carried out by the administration concerning the preventive measures.

“We advise them to enforce to assign personnel to keep reminding people because the issue of keeping facemask in the pockets is not good practice among others,we should change that mentality by practicing proper wearing of facemask. Dr. Aciek added.

He revealed that the issues of keeping the facemask in the pockets should be changed into wearing it properly.

Aciekadvised the administration to keep the doors open because it wasthe area that can contract the disease since it’s a surface and to discourage the use of shared object which will also led to infections.

He said thatthe administration should also installed physical barriers to guard the people within the institutions, provision of personnel protective equipment for those who were adhering the risk of infections in dealing with public. He added.