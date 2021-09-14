jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
HomeNewsCourt passes final judgement on wizard and his clients
News

Court passes final judgement on wizard and his clients

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bida Elly David

The county court yesterday passed the final judgment after awaited prosecution of the suspected witch doctorand his clients

This happened after series of investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Public Prosecution Attorney and evidences provided by eyewitnesses about the practice of witchcraft.

According to Peter Mustafa, a judge who presided over the case found that the suspected witch doctor and his clients were finally proven guilty after thorough investigations and cross-examinations have been carried.

It was found that the victims violated Section 63 of City Council Act amended in 2020,which states that, practices on witchcrafts are forbidden by law and anyone found doing them will be punished.

Furthermore, after the final judgement, punishments were imposed on the violators based on the level or gravity of the act committed.

Out of eleven (11) defendants, five clients were sentenced to one (1) month imprisonment and fined   25000, two were only fined 25000 ssp cash without any sentence of imprisonment.

One client was sentenced to three thirty months imprisonment and fined 25000ssp for having altered her statements during cross-examination by the judge while one client was sentenced to forty five days imprisonment and fined  ssp25000.

Furthermore, the suspect witch doctor in the hierarchy Kennedy Minisare, who allegedly denied that he wasnot  part of the act after the final judgement was sentenced to three  months imprisonment and fined 25000ssp  while one client  was sentenced to two months imprisonment and fined 25000ssp for having admitted that she truly went for a business.

You Might Also Like

News

MAGENIS-Deadly clashes in Machar’s divided camps

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Renewed clashes have resumed between SPLA-IO forces loyal to First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and those under renegade General Simon Gatwech Dual in two unnamed areas outside Magenis,in the latest escalation tension within the main opposition group. The Spokesperson of SPLA-IO loyal to Dr. Machar, Colonel Lam Paul Gabrieladmitted that their side started the fighting on Monday morning in responding to alleged series of attacks on their positions by the Kitgwang Faction led by Gen. Gatwech since last week. ”We have been receiving series of...
News

Kiir condemns Tambura violence

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph President Kiir has condemned the recent fighting in Tambura and attacks in Yambio in Western Equatoria State and urged for conflicting parties to stop. Addressing Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement(SPLM) members during an event organized by the party youth league in Freedom Hall over the weekend, President Kiir called on those fighting in Tambura and Yambio to cease from fighting. “There are people who want fighting and up to now there is fighting in Tambura and Yambio in western Equatoria, what is the reason of fighting we do...
News

Security normalizes in Lakes State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The fears that elevated from Civilians within Lake State is presently steady and the question remains, would the Current leadership last long or will there be changes. Lakes State has been flanked with community clashes, cattle raiding, availability of weapons and weak justice system. Speaking to Juba monitor, one of the civilians of Lake StateWel Tier Mariel   said, there was Stability in the State for the last three months and therefore, Governor Rin Tueny should continue with his work. “Currently Lakes State has been stable for...
error: Content is protected !!