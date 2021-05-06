jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
News

Court in Juba close hotels over assets tussle

By John Agok

The Court yesterday ordered the closure of Amarat Classic Hotel, Hai Mauna Classic hotel and one roofed sheet premise in Juba over asset disputes between two shareholders.

Assets ownership was a problem between the two shareholders which dragged them to court and the case had been pending for two years now without final verdict.

The court ordered the closure of business which would pave way for speeding up the case as well as to establish some facts necessary for the court quickly, this is according to a police carrying document at his fingertip, however, he opted for anonymity.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on the ground of closure, the Manager of Amarat Classic Hotel Solomon Gitar and Co-Manager  Fishaye Elfran admitted that, two shareholders disagreed over owning up of some asset in the business since one late person did not specify assets ownership to his relatives by then.

They also revealed that, the issue has been taken to court and remained unresolved for two years.

“We are going to wait for the final verdict from court and there will be no operation of the business in Juba for now till the court lifts the order and after identifying who owns the assets”, said Fishaye.

However, the other shareholder by name Gitar Solomon and his partner decided to arrest the other shareholder who is name FishayeElfran on the same spot.

“I am issuing him arrest warrant on the same case of assets tussle in different court”, he said.

The police converge at Amarat Classic Hotel within the coincident of the very court order and this brought chaos at a short while prior to the police tasked by court to close down businesses.

It is not clear when the hotels will remained closed and what could be the impactsto the employees of these businesses, since some are yet to be paid.

