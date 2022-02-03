Court hearing for the case of Rumbek Bishop-elect takes place today

By John Agok

The trial for suspects accused of shooting and wounding Catholic Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese will commence today, Thursday February 3, 2022 in Juba High Court.

The hearing of the attempted murder of Bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek; Monsignor Christian Carlassare who was shot and wounded in both legs in April 2021, was first adjourned last week.

Vicar General of Rumbek Catholic Diocese, Fr Andrea Osman, told media that the Juba Hight Court presiding Judge declared the adjournment of the first hearing to February 03, 2022.

Malith Jok Thiang Wundit, the defence lawyer of the six suspects on the attempted murder, said the first session, was meant for bringing the accused from the security office to Juba Central Prison so that the court hearings could proceed normally.

Bishop-elect Monsignor Christian Carlassare was appointed on March 2021 and his Episcopal Ordination was scheduled for Pentecost Sunday, 23 May 2021, but it was postponed after gun stormed his residence in Rumbek and shot several times.

Monsignor Carlassare was shot in both legs on April 26, 2021, in Rumbek Catholic Diocese and was flown to Nairobi, Kenya for treatment later he was taken to Italy for further medical attention.

In June last year, police in lakes state arrested the second of “potential suspects” directly involved in the shooting of Bishop-elect. The six suspects include, Fr. John Mathiang Macol who had been at the helm of Rumbek Diocese as Diocesan Coordinator since 27 December in 2013.

Before his Episcopal appointment on 8th March last year, Mons. Carlassare had ministered in South Sudan’s Malakal Diocese since his arrival into the country in 2005. His episcopal ordination had been scheduled to take place on Pentecost Sunday, 23 May 2021.

In an interviewed with Media on 27 April 2021, the Bishop-elect called for forgiveness to those who committed such act. He called on people of Rumbek and government to forgive and leave a side error but correct errors not with violence but with dialogue and forgiveness.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Matthew Remijio of Wau Diocese as the Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek Diocese on May 2021 with the mandate to temporarily govern the Diocese until the Bishop-elect is healed, ordained and takes over the governance of Rumbek Diocese.

In another development, a second court hearing of the Catholic Sister Veronika Rackova who was shot and died in Yei was as well again adjourned to February 16th, 2022.

Report from the lawyers indicated that the mobility to bring the alleged perpetrators from Yei was not done on time which made it unsuccessful for the suspects to appear before the court.

Early last month, Former Governor of Central Equatoria David Lokonga Moses and SSPDF army official, Brigadier General Malong Agat appeared before the high court to explain the whereabouts of the culprits who committed the crime.

Brigadier General Agat during the first hearing said the five suspects were arrested, three of whom are SSPDF soldiers and two others are national security and counter intelligent officers.

He added that one among the five alleged criminals died and four others were in the run.

The first court hearing for late Sister Veronika Rackova who was shot by SPLA now SSPDF in Yei in 2016 started on 10th January at the High Court of South Sudan in Juba being presided over by Judge Sumeiya Salah.