COURT-Denies Covid-19 team access

By Rofina Teteng

The Juba High Court yesterday denied access to the National Taskforce Audit team who were going to inspect implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures in the premises.

Dr. Richard Lako, the Covid-19 Incident Manager who is also the Chairperson of the Audit Committee said authorities from the court in question denied his team access to the court premises, saying they did not communicate their visit in advance.

“They told us that they need to be informed and given a period of time to get prepared so that they inform other departments,” Dr. Lako said in an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“They told us that if we need to do this, we should suggest date and time,” he said.

Dr. Lako insisted that the audit committee does not inform institutions in advance of inspection visits.

“For us, this is not the way we work because it’s a matter of observation. It doesn’t mean that we inform them to get prepared so when we visit, we find the place ready,” he added.

This is the second time the audit committee has been denied access to government institution for inspection after the Central Equatoria State secretariat shut the same committee out last month.

Dr. Richard Lako said his committee will not attempt to visit the court again.

The National Taskforce onCovid-19 headed by Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Ayii early this month imposed fine penalties on institutions flouting Covid-19 preventive measures, public health protocols and the lockdown measures.

Dr. Lako who is a member to the committee did not however say if the court will be fined or not.