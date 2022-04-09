County commissioner urges security to protect citizens

By Bida Elly David

The commissioner of Lainya County this week urged security organs to fully be committed in protecting the citizens of the County as well as their belongings.

This came during his visit to Logwili Boma-Lainya Payam of Lainya County to assess the security situation in some parts of Lainya County.

Speaking to the Security heads at the Payam, Emmanuel Khamis

He appealed to the security organs to implement the order issued by the president of the Republic of South Sudan as well as the Central Equatoria State Governor.

‘’I am regretting the panic among the community members due to the presence of the armed cattle keepers in the areas of LainyaCounty.I am appealing to the security organs to implement the order issued by the president of the Republic of South Sudan as well as the Central Equatoria State Governor protecting the citizens of the County and their belongings’’ Emmanuel said

Central Equatoria State parliamentarians who were part of the visit encouraged the citizens to minimize the situation by tolerance and hope, believing that the situation would culminate and all impediments shall come to an end.

Commissioner also underscored that

He added that the insecurity caused a number of bad acts such as rape, looting, torture as well as the killing of local people in the whole area of the County.

‘’The Citizens of Lainya County have been affected by the alarming insecurity caused by the cattle keepers and rebels in the County. The insecurity caused a number of bad acts such as rape, looting, torture as well as killing of local people in the whole areas of the County’’ He said

He called on the citizens to fully remain focused as they started practicing their agricultural activities in the County to sustain their living.