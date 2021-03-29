County Commissioner survives assassination

By Mabor Riak Magok

The commissioner of Cueibet County in Lakes State Akol Mathiang narrowly survived an assassination after an assailant opened gunfire targeting his vehicle while returning to the County after meeting with community leaders last week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the County Deputy Commissioner, MacharMuorwel said no casualties were reported during the incident.

“Yes, it is true,the Commissioner was attacked on the road while returning to the county headquarters.The Commissioner is safe and his vehicle was not hit by bullet following the gunshot, this is because the security forces who were escorting the commissionerexchanged gunfire with the attacker,” said Col.Muorwel.

Colonel Machar Muorwel said the security forces are following the suspects saying they will be brought to book once found.

“Yes, we managed to arrest a chief and one of his close relatives but were ordered to be release by the commissioner,” Col.Muorwel said.

He said the relatives of the assailant will help and cooperate with the security forces to bring the culprit to police for investigation.

The executive director in Abieicok Payam of Cueibet County Makuac Chol described the incident as unfortunate event.

“Yesterday, we were having a meeting with the commissioner of Cueibet County including traditional chiefs, Payam administrators and executive directors and everyone. But when the meeting ended and the commissioner was about to return to Cueibet county headquarters, an assailant opened gunfire targeting his vehicle,” Director Makuac said.