County authorities promise to protect consumers

By Bakindo Stephen

Maridi County Chamber of Commerce said the leadership is ready to protect consumers from prices hike in the county.

The chamber urged business personnel in Maridi to cooperate together with consumers and the office of chamberof commerce.

The Chairperson of chamber of commerce in Maridi, Mr. Bennethkhamis said his office was ready to protect consumers and traders in price variation in the town.

“I want to call on the traders and buyers to cooperate together as one, any time prices in the market will decrease, the community should be patient of all things that are happening in the market, the office is in communication with high authority in order to make the prices flexible to the ordinary citizen,” he said.

Ms. Victoria Charles,a business person said they faced many challenges such as high taxation, road blocks and even high dollar rate when bringing goods to the town.

“I know doing business is not easy, we can cooperate but the chamber should raise our concerns to the authorities to reduce high taxation. I also want to encourage some of the traders in the town to open their business and bear the conditions,” Ms. Charles said.