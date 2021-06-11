County administrator urges NGOs to cooperate with gov’t

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Local administrator officer at Yei River County is calling on non-governmental organizations to cooperate with the government for better service delivery to the needy population.

The call came during the end of Norwegian refugee councils wash project program in Yei County of Central Equatoria State.

Noel Taban said it is the role of partners to support governments efforts in delivering services to the citizens.

He promised governments commitment to supportpartners by providing a conducive environment in their field of operation.

“We shall continue supporting and giving you thanks. Partners are with us here to support the government and of course, government is working for the people the same they are also helping people.We are all helping the same people. So, what we want as government is cooperation between you the government,” he said.

The administrator officer called on Norwegian refugee Council and other organizations to lobby for more funds from donors in order to continue with their activities to serve the vulnerable people.

“What you have done is not enough, we still need more so, you should plan for more funds from donors to come back and continue with the wash project here in our county,” Commissioner said.

Norwegian Refugee Council has been conducting wash hands activities in Yei River County which other partners believed it has made an impact in the communities within a short time.

Catherine Nduku representative of wash cluster noted that the wash project activities would be missed by the beneficiaries in the County.