Council of states summons four governors, three administrators over insecurity

By William Madouk Garang

The council of States has summoned four governors and three chief administrators over the recent bloody clashes which resulted into the killings of dozens of civilians in their respective jurisdictions.

Council of States asked for the governor of Jonglei, Unity, Warrap, and Western Equatoria and Chief Administrators of Abyei, Ruweng, and Pibor to appear before the committee and answer to queries of the latest violence.

The Spokesperson of the Council, Josephine Nakur told state own radio and TV – SSBC that the business committee chaired by Council of State Speaker had summoned four governors and three Administrators to respond to some questions.

“The council of states has summoned governors of Jonglei, Unity, Warrap and Western Equatoria states and the chief administrators of Ruweng, Abyei, and Pibor administrative areas to answer questions on the current conflict in their respective areas,” read parts of statement shared by SSBC.

The spokesperson of added that the council also demanded the minister of Interior, Veteran Affairs and Justice and Constitutional Affairs to appear before the committee.

Ms. Josephine also stressed that the council had requested the presence of the minister of General Education and Instruction to shed light on matters of teachers’ salaries.

On February, 17 people were reportedly killed in revenge-related violence in Touch County of Ruweng Administrative Area, alleged to be carried out by youth from the neighboring community.

Minister of Information, James Arop said the violence followed an attack in Bolyaar Boma of Touch County where three men were reportedly killed at a fishing site and another one at his house by armed men on the 6th and 10th of February respectively.

On February armed youth suspected to be from Twic County of Warrap state battled with Youth in Aneet market which resulted to the death of three people and six other left nursing wounds.

Chief Administrator of Abyei Kuol Diem Kuol told media earlier that the attackers came on two trucks and started shooting randomly at people killing three and injuring six others.

On January, 32 people were killed and 17 others injured after armed youth assumed to be from Pibor Administrative Area attacked Baidit Payam of Jonglei state.