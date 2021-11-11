Council of Churches ready for crusade despite Covid-19 pandemic

By Bida Elly David

Council of Churches yesterday expressed their readiness for December’s crusade despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bishop James Mulisa, the Director of South Sudan Great Gospel crusade (SSGGC) said they have already made several consultations with the National Ministry of Health on how the crusade shall be held.

“The Ministry of Health has approved our request for the upcoming crusade in December and as the church, we are putting into consideration all the covid-19 rules that focus on social distancing and wearing face marks,’’ Kolenda said.

He revealed that they have trained a number of councillors aimed at helping oversee some measures during the event especially on sensitive matters regarding Covid-19.

‘’We have trained number of counsellors aimed at helping us to organise the faithful especially on Covid-19 measures where close contacts shall happen’’ he added.

However, on behalf of the crusade team, he also apologised on the billboard error posted weeks ago regarding the Country where the crusade was meant to happen.

Bishop Bob YahuzaAssistant chairperson for South Sudan Great Gospel (SSGG) pointed out that despite the pandemic, the crusade shall bring all the believers in harmony to present their problems to God.

He pointed out that they have finished arrangements with the government to selects ingers from local churches from Juba and they are now waiting for the day to come.