Council of Churches commemorates International Youth Day

By William Madouk Garang

South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Youth Day (IYD) under the SSCC theme: “South Sudan for sustainable peace and development.”

The event was also attended by diplomats, heads of non –governmental organizations, artistes, faith-based organization, government officialsand orphans, among others.

The day is marked on 12 August every year to bring youth issues into the attention of International Community, and to celebrate the potential of young people as active partners in global society.

This year’s globalcommemorationthemed was:“Transforming food system: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.”

Speaking during the occasion, the National Minister for Peace Building, Steven Pal,encouraged young people to contribute to peace and nation building.

“On the backdrop of this event, youth need to ask themselves what they are doing to contribute to nation building. Of course, if there is no peace building then there is no nation building,” Pal remarked.

Heemphasized that South Sudan is a cocktail-like country where every tribehad special flavor citing Dr. John Garang’s quote “The Sudan I want is the Sudan that tastes like cocktail”. He also stressed thatethnic identity was not a problem but it could be when misused to fuel political agenda or violence.

“I want to inform you, if you don’t know yet there’s nothing wrong with ethnicity. The problem everywhere in the world is when ethnicity is misused to organize political violence and division otherwise there’s nothing wrong with our ethnicities, we need our ethnicities and communities in peace building.Let us not get it wrong,” Pal added.

Meanwhile, Juba County Commissioner, Charles Joseph Wani said he was rejoiced to be withinage-bracket of youth, and urged young people to unite and work for peace.

“As we celebrate the day, let us bear in mind how we can build network of youth strong enough to work for peace of all South Sudanese,” Wani commented.

He also called on theyouth to focus on what they could do in their capacity as youth and to not look at leadership positions such as Commissioner or President as the only way to build their leadership skills.

Speaking at the same event, the Country Director of Finn Church Aid(FCA), BerhanuHaile said thatresources in the agricultural sector and a huge youth population would help in South Sudan economic growth if exploited.

“South Sudan has eminent renewable and non-renewable natural resources which can be converted to other resourceswhich can fuel the economic growth and development of the country,” said Haile.