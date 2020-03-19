CORRUPTION New cabinet directed to fight the vice

By Kidega Livingstone

The presidency has directed the new cabinet to fight corruption and provide social service to the citizens.

This came during the first ever extra ordinary meeting of the unity government held yesterday under the chairmanship of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The meeting attended by all the Vice Presidents mainly discussed the initial plans of actions and an update on the coronavirus.

The Minister of Information, Communication and Postal Services, Michael Makuei Lueth, said President Kiir emphasized the need for working together and collaborate to serve the citizens especially to work in the area of peace so that it prevails across the country.

“President Kiir told us to avail necessary social services to the people so that they feel the real peace dividend. So far our people have not tested real peace and we are to ensure that we render real services needed by our people,” Makuei told Journalists after the first meeting.

“He also called upon the cabinets to work together and fight corruption so that our country is not considered to be part of the corrupt world,” he added.

Meanwhile according to Makuei, the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar who also gave remarks assured that he was ready to implement what President Kiir said in letter and spirit.

“He said he will ensure that people of South Sudan live together in harmony to ensure that the citizens forgive themselves so that they can run better services to the people,” Makuei said.

Dr. Machar described corruption as “stigma” that must be fought especially in the area of procurement.

“Without us the people of South Sudan and the world will not trust us if we continue with the corruption,” Makuei said.

The ministers were sworn in on Monday and they formally took their offices on Tuesday.