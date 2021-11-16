Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday it was published in the newspapers that President Salva Kiir Mayardit gave directive to the newly appointed Minister of Finance not to follow the footsteps of the former Ministers who had made corruption in the country. He went on to say that some government officials opened bank accounts abroad using government funds that need to be stopped.

President made this remarkable statement after seeing the level of corruption during the time of former Ministers of Finance. He was advising Agak Achuil to be faithful in his work and to show new way of doing better job in the Ministry of finance. I hope Achuil would do as President Kiir expected him to perform. Otherwise, a lot of government resources were mismanaged by individuals by top government officials.

Corruption did not only occurred in the Ministry of Finance, it had happened in other ministries too. If President Kiir wants to stop corruption, let it start from the Presidency and other ministries.

I hope it has reduced to a certain level, during those years most of the government funds is going to the pockets of individuals. President should make system of eliminating corruption in the country. Maybe the current Minister of Finance would please him, what about other ministries and Cabinet, how he is going to stop. There were many funds coming in the name of specific Ministry for activity, is it doing the work as expected.

President Kiir talked on the salaries of civil servants, what was happening was not clear. Salaries are supposed to be paid every month, but people stay for several months without getting salary with no accountability.

What took place right from the beginning was that there wasnot accountability for corruption cases? It has become normal to them and positions become source of income. Therefore, as President said, let him follow them and keeps records of corruption underperforming government officials.

May God bless us all.