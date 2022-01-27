jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, January 27th, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtCorruption in South Sudan
A foot for thought

Corruption in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday it was published in the newspapers that South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world. For me, it was bad news to have a country described with bad character. It means the government is corrupt and it fails to control resources in the country. When you hear the issue of corruption, what comes to your mind is money because many people believe the term corruption means mismanagement of government money. But corruption could be the mismanagement of other resources that do not belong to individuals.

Anything belonging to the public and used by individuals in the wrong way is corruption. Based on other information published in the newspapers sometimes back, it has become true with the report released on Monday. Several times money disappeared in the offices of the government officials, but no accountability.

Last year when the new Minister of Finance was sworn in, President SalvaKiirMayardit pointed out the issue of corruption and said, let the new Minister of finance not be corrupt like the other former Ministers in the Ministry. That indicates President Kiir was aware of the issue of corruption in the country.  Maybe the weakness was that those who had taken government funds were not accounted for.

Yesterday, the World Bank office in South Sudan conducted roundtable discussions on the support they are going to render to the government of South Sudan.  One of the questions asked by the journalists was the issue of corruption on the funds the bank is going to release. How are they going to account government institutions with the money of the projects? It has created a lack of confidence in government officials.  The Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan Mr. Ousmane Dione was able to explain the mechanism the World Bank should use in order to avoid corruption in those projects.

Any donor who wants to support South Sudan would take extraordinary care for releasing money to avoid problems in the banks and Organizations. Others would withdraw their support fearing the matter of accountability. Government should change their policy of using public funds or dismissing the corrupt staff. Any person using government funds in the wrong way must be accounted for to avoid what would happen in the near future.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Teachers’ money should be paid immediately

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Last year, teachers of various schools said they could not go to classes if their money was not paid as expected. They gave a dateline on the third of January 2022. When it reached that date, the money was not paid and they said will continue with the strike until they receive their salaries as it was approved by the authorities. However, earlier this year, the governor of Central Equatoria state said, he is going to pay the money, let the teachers start...
A foot for thought

The differences between ECSS Bishops should be resolved

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, it was published in the newspapers that armed people came to the compound of ECSS in Bor and sprayed the room of Bishop Moses Anur Ayom. It went on to say that the group might have been supporters of Archbishop Reuben Akurdid who was replaced by Anur.  I know any criminal activity connected with the church is sensitive. People see it in different ways and analyze them in a biblical manner. The first thing they could ask is that if the church is...
A foot for thought

Who is to hold a mobile phone?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question can be answered by any person who is mature and knows the use of a telephone. It can go also to parents and guardians of children in the families. I ask this question for the reason that I have seen children less than 18 years and a majority of them are in basic schools having mobiles.  Most of them have smart telephones bought to them by parents, guardians or they were given to them as gifts by friends and colleagues. Do...
A foot for thought

The peace team is welcome to Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspapers that there was an advance team coming to Juba to make necessary arrangements for the coming of Johnson Olong and Simon Gatwech for the Kitgwang movement. The information further said the main aim of this team was to ensure that necessary security arrangements for Agwelek and Kitgwang forces be unified alongside SPLM-IG forces as agreed and to pave way for the return of the leaders home. It was not clear when the leaders of those parties...
error: Content is protected !!