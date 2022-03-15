Correction on article

The Management of Juba Monitor Newspaper would like to correct an error that appeared in the newspaper on Monday 14th of this month, vol. 11, issue No. 2516 on page two.

In the headline, it was written: “Women trained on the promotion of gender-based violence.” It was a regrettable error and the correct headline should have been: “Women trained on the promotion of gender equality.”

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Thank you for always choosing Juba Monitor Newspaper.