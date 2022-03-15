jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022
Correction on article

The Management of Juba Monitor Newspaper would like to correct an error that appeared in the newspaper on Monday 14th   of this month, vol. 11, issue No. 2516 on page two.

In the headline, it was written: “Women trained on the promotion of gender-based violence.” It was a regrettable error and the correct headline should have been: “Women trained on the promotion of gender equality.”

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Thank you for always choosing Juba Monitor Newspaper.

