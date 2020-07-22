Coronavirus zero case reported first time

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Public Health Laboratory has reported zero case from the 75 samples tested on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, the test was carried out in the Public Health Laboratory and United Nations Clinic.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the country has never recorded zero positive in a day instead positive cases had continued to surge.

In late June, the Ministry of Health reported a single case from Nimule Mobile Laboratory after 7 contacts were tested.

As of Tuesday, South Sudan has a total of 2,211 coronavirus confirmed positive cases, 1,185 recoveries and 45 deaths.

The country has so far tested about 12,710 since the outbreak of the pandemic on 5th of April.

The Rapid Response Team of the Ministry of Health is now following 986 patients as active cases of the pandemic.

Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit (IDU), the treatment facility has continued to report zero severe cases.

In the region, South Sudan continues to remain a second infectious country after Kenya.