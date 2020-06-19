Coronavirus recoveries stands at 89 as cases soar to 1,813

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least 89 patients have recovered in the country as cases as the cumulative frequency of the positive cases stand at 1,813, according to the Wednesday’s evening update.

The death toll has so far risen to 31 according to the new report.

Dr. Richard Lako, the Incident Manager at the National Ministry of Health said the Public Health Laboratory recorded 6 new positive cases on Wednesday bringing the total to 1,813.

“As of 17th June, the Ministry of Health Public Health Emergency Operations Centre documented cumulative cases of 1,813. Out of these, 1,390 are male and 423 are female,” he explained in the communiqué.

He said the rapid response team was also following active cases of over 1,693.

At least there are 2 severe cases being managed at the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU).

South Sudan has continued to register coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in April.

The infection has extended to the States with Yei town following Juba in terms of infected people.

Other towns like Bentiu, Torit, Lakes State, Aweil, Nimule and Yambio have also reported cases of the pandemic.

Though the death toll of the coronavirus stands at 31, the respiratory death related problems were being reported on rise in Bentiu Town of Unity State over unknown trend.

The spike of the death scenarios in Bentiu town is not clear whether it is due to coronavirus or other epidemic.

Although the number has reached to 89, the recoveries were 58 on Monday.