Coronavirus recoveries stand at 333

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The coronavirus recoveries across the country stand at 333 as the total cases rise to 2,021 countrywide, according to the new report released on Wednesday by the Ministry of health.

“In the last 24 hours, 164 samples were tested and results released confirmed 14 were tested positive for the COVID-19. Out of the new cases identified, 9 are males and 5 females,” said Dr. Richard Lako, the Incident Manager of the coronavirus at the National Ministry of Health.

From the new cases, six have history of contact with a known case of the coronavirus victim, while two were identified from sentinel site, four from screening and two were alerts from Juba County, Central Equatoria State and Rubkona County, Unity State respectively.

Dr. Lako said the total number of the active cases now is 1,650 after recoveries and fatalities are subtracted out of the cumulative figure.

At least South Sudan has tested up to 10,824 people since the outbreak of the pandemic in April.

The Incident Manager stressed that the cumulative digits of those who have finished follow-up was 4,141 across the country.

The contacts of the confirmed cases under the follow-up are now 483, while those who have finalized their follow- up are 452 according to the daily coronavirus report released on Wednesday.

The health experts stated that the overall cumulative contacts followed since April was 4,628. Two weeks ago, South Sudan ranked the second infectious country in the East Africa Region after Kenya.

But while addressing the weekly briefing last week, Prof. Mayen Machut Achiek, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health revealed the trends of the pandemic has been slowly ceasing proving the infection to be at diminishing rate in the country.