CORONAVIRUS LETTER FROM ITALY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

This COVID 19 Coronavirus is sending the world into shock as it is causing destruction to all parts. This one thing medics should let us know how to deal with and how safe the world is. If even our senior citizens can be caught in the midst of the whole scenario and be quarantined then God must help the world and the people he so created in his like. I want to share with you this letter from a family somewhere in Italy which came my way and which l think is shock revealing.

A LETTER FROM ITALY

Peace for all.

We live in Italy – Milan,

I’m going to share with you and explain to you, “How life is here in Milan” during these difficult days and how do I think you should learn from the mistakes and their consequences that we live here.

We are currently in quarantine. We don’t take to the streets; the police are in constant motion and arrest anyone outside his home.

Everything is closed! Businesses, malls, stores, all streets without movement.

Feeling of the end of the world!!

Italy, the country of living life, is transformed from one moment to the next as if it were a dark country of war.

It is a fact that I never thought I would ever live!

People are confused, sad, anxious and helpless, and often do not understand how this reality was imposed on them and when this whole nightmare will end.

The big mistake was that at the start of the first hit people continued to lead their lives as usual and took to the streets for work, entertainment and feeling like a vacation period, so gatherings with friends and banquets abound.

Everyone was wrong and so were you!

I beg you, be careful, this is neither a laugh nor a joke.

Protect your loved ones, your parents, and your grandparents! The disease is dangerous for them.

About 200 people die here every day, not because the medicine in Milan is not good (it’s one of the best in the world), but rather because there are no places for everyone!

Doctors choose who will die! This is only because of the silliness of the citizens at the beginning, who decided to continue their lives as usual, regardless of the new situation!

Please, learn from the mistakes, we are a small country that could end up with a great tragedy.

Listen well now.

Don’t go out into crowded places.

Try not to eat in public places.

Stay longer at home during this time!

Listen to the Ministry of Health guidelines (don’t play it!).

Talk about a meter away from each person, do not come close, do not cuddle or accept.

Get a complementary and preventive treatment and learn from others’ mistakes.

We recommend that you take vitamin C to boost your immune system.

Helping professionals prevent the spread of the epidemic.

In Italy, the entire country is isolated, meaning 60 million people in quarantine!!

This would have been prevented if people had heard the instructions from the beginning.

Take care of yourself and the life of the one you love.

Share the message to all people.”