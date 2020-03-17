CORONAVIRUS Kiir bans social gatherings

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir has issued an order suspending all social gatherings in the country including churches due to looming threats of coronavirus.

South Sudan has not confirmed a coronavirus case but the neighboring countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have confirmed cases.

According to the WHO’s assessment, there is high risk worldwide including South Sudan.

Kiir said the suspension was a precautionary measure to minimize the risk of the spread of the virus.

He added that the declaration of the disease as epidemic means countries have to take serious and effective measures to fight coronavirus.

“We are taking immediate responses and scale up those responses to detect, treat to reduce transmission of the virus,” said President Kiir

He further ordered the self-quarantine of all senior government officials who have just arrived from the countries with local infections of coronavirus.

“We have directed the security and law enforcement agencies to support the Ministry of Health in enforcing isolation, removing coronavirus suspects and relocating them to isolation centers.”

The order includes the temporary suspension of all the international conferences selected to take place in the country.

All planed social gatherings such as sporting events, religious, cultural weddings, and political events must be postponed, he said.

Other guidelines includes

Travelers arriving South Sudan from the affected countries must be self-quarantined for 14 days, he said.

He said non-essential travelers to affected countries must be called off or postponed to a later day.

“We have ordered restrictions on the movement of people including issuing of new visas and revoking residents permits and denial of admission at port of entering.”

He said prevention is better than cure, I advise everybody and residents to observe the measures necessary for the prevention of the coronavirus in the country.