Corona virus vaccination expected

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the story published yesterday in the newspaper, South Sudan is anticipating to receive “35 to 40% of the AstraZeneca as part of the 864,000 doses which was allocated by the COVAX facility earlier this month”. However, the Government is concerned in ensuring that all necessary measures are put in order to contain the Pandemic as cases alarm.

One question that remains unanswered is; what criterion that the government is going to use in administering the vaccine on the populace.

Currently, the population in the country might have reduced due to the conflict which occurred in 2013 and 2016 that led to the ceased fire. Or it would have increased because there were new bornin all those years.

With ongoingcommunities’ clashes in other parts of the country, it is difficult to estimate the correct number of populations.What was lacking in the story too was the age of people, who are going to be vaccinated. It is very important for public to know.

When people heard information about the vaccination, there were rumors that mentioned the side effect of the vaccination as bad. It would affect production system of the people in the future. To erase this negative thought from the minds of people, government should enlighten citizens on the importance of this vaccine before it could start. The information should be disseminated via media using various languages so that everybody shouldunderstand. Any new phenomenon hasits challenges; this could be one of the challenges the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) should take the lead upon.

Last year when the government applied for the vaccine, there were many comments on what type of vaccine to be given to African countries. It seems the vaccines in European countries are different with the one being given to Africa countries. Thus, we need the right vaccine tobe given to us so that it protects people from the disease.People must followguidelines provided by the Ministry of Health i.e., social distancing, washing hands with clean water and soap and using sanitizer throughout.

May God bless us all.