jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtCorona virus vaccination expected
A foot for thought

Corona virus vaccination expected

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the story published yesterday in the newspaper, South Sudan is anticipating to receive “35 to 40% of the AstraZeneca as part of the 864,000 doses which was allocated by the COVAX facility earlier this month”. However, the Government is concerned in ensuring that all necessary measures are put in order to contain the Pandemic as cases alarm. 

One question that remains unanswered is; what criterion that the government is going to use in administering the vaccine on the populace.

Currently, the population in the country might have reduced due to the conflict which occurred in 2013 and 2016 that led to the ceased fire. Or it would have increased because there were new bornin all those years.

With ongoingcommunities’ clashes in other parts of the country, it is difficult to estimate the correct number of populations.What was lacking in the story too was the age of people, who are going to be vaccinated. It is very important for public to know.

When people heard information about the vaccination, there were rumors that mentioned the side effect of the vaccination as bad. It would affect production system of the people in the future. To erase this negative thought from the minds of people, government should enlighten citizens on the importance of this vaccine before it could start. The information should be disseminated via media using various languages so that everybody shouldunderstand. Any new phenomenon hasits challenges; this could be one of the challenges the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) should take the lead upon.

Last year when the government applied for the vaccine, there were many comments on what type of vaccine to be given to African countries. It seems the vaccines in European countries are different with the one being given to Africa countries. Thus, we need the right vaccine tobe given to us so that it protects people from the disease.People must followguidelines provided by the Ministry of Health i.e., social distancing, washing hands with clean water and soap and using sanitizer throughout.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

How you begin a week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Last week, I wrote about weekend and narrated how people could conduct themselves in social gathering with Coronavirus Pandemic for example, in the funeral place. There are no many activities being organized these days than funerals which occurred accidentally and could not be avoided. On Monday some people would report to the office others will not because of lock down. Several insinuations are working from home, following the instruction announced by the government for the period of one month. Due to this condition,...
A foot for thought

Observe Covid-19 measures during weekend

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Today is Saturday; the weekend usually startson Friday. Many people might have organized programmes without noticing that there is COVID-19 that has made life to become difficult. A programmethat you cannot avoid is death because there are many people dying these days. You cannot avoid it whether in the family, friends, in-laws and many others. For social gatherings, people have to take care on what to do. As there is lockdown, it is better to follow the instructions of the government because of...
A foot for thought

States’ governments must resettle IDPs

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Each governor of the state is responsible for the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs). For example the IDPs of Unity state have already shown a good example although their state is one of those affected with communal fighting. These IDPs love their country otherwise, they wouldn’t return at this critical times of economic crisis and insecurity in the state. Nobody can first support them to settle except governor of the state, International Organizations dealing with IDPs like UNHCR and others. However, the IDPs are...
A foot for thought

Insecurity must stop in the states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the information published yesterday in the newspaper said that communities in Tonji, Warrap and Unity states have been fighting, it result to many peoplekilled and others wounded. These communal fighting has taken long time and innocent people died in this fighting. Government should stop this violent and give strong warning to those groups of people not to allow them continue with the same practice. Insecurity is not allowed by this time, people need to sustain peace in the country.  Those cattle...
error: Content is protected !!