CORONA VACCINE SHOULD BE AVAILABLE

With the pandemic becoming degenerative and life- threatening, it is worth noting that the shipment of the vaccine has been routinely uncomprehensive and unidirectional to our population of when exactly should the Medicine be brought to the already affected populace. The technicalities of the delay ought to be questioned by the natives so as to save the sick. However, uncertainties surrounding the quantities and the criteria that will be deployed to undertake national vaccination exercise remain a monumental headwind. Based on 2.4 M doses that was initially requested by the Government of South Sudan and the 59,000 doses donated by African Union, places the country in an implausible awkward situation of who to prioritize as the number of doses do not match our population. Yesterday, the country was in the jovial mood when they were being informed by the Health Officials that the first Doses of AstraZeneca donated by African Union would arrive but it turned out to be a white elephant. What delayed them should be explained by the relevant authorities. Although the Ministry of Health has remained radiant and luminous in the fight against the global Virus, efforts should be combined to combat this enemy in order to evade its aftermaths for a better South Sudan. Already quitea number of prolific and hubristic icons have succumbed to this pernicious virus but who is to blame. The parsimonious and restrained of resources should not be an excuse as to why the government is ordering less doses. Nevertheless, it will be sagacious for the Ministry of Health to speed up the process of shipping in drugs to minimize lachrymose and state of loquacious amongst the citizenries. Early suggestions on the modalities to apply in administering Vaccines should be embraced since the targeted groups include vulnerable and health frontiers.