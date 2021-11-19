COORDINATION AMONG SECURITY ORGANS IS VITAL

Communication between different commands of security organs is paramount in coordinating daily duties to prevent any multi-practices by officers in different forces that will live no one unpunished.

It’s very important to harmonize relationship between security organs in order to deliver effective service to the citizens of this country, the work of the police is to keep law and order and anyone who steps on the toes of others must face the full force of the law.

What happened at Lologo police Station between South Sudan Defense Forces (SSPDF) and South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) where SSPDF broke into police custody and freed four of their officers who were apprehended by police on crimes related to drugs shows bad image and creates miss- trust in security organs in the public eye.

In all objectivity, no one should go with impunity committed, culprits must be accountable and face the law without favor. All security organs should work together for common good of the citizens not to cover up for wrong doers. The two security organs should established, communication between the two commands in order to prevent such incidents in future.

Issues of officers taking the law into their hands and act without directives from their authority should stop. It shows breakdown in command which should not be tolerated, if the police was to respond in the similar manner, it was going to result in to senseless loss of lives. The citizens relied on two forces for both internal and external protection and they should lead by example by maintaining dignity and respect that is required of their dockets. The SSPDF should indeed respect the police work particularly when their own is arrested or is a suspect of a criminal offence.