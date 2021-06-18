Coop bank set to boost agri-business in private sectors

By John Agok

The cooperative Bank of South Sudan yesterday brought together key players in the private sectors to explore more opportunities on how to boost the capacity of societies in empowering local communities through agricultural- business (Agric-biz).

The bank organized a one-day event to NGO, Donors and Gov’t summit under the theme: “Donor-Private Sector-NGO partnerships in economic development and transformation of livelihoods in South Sudan”.

Elijah Wamalwa the Managing Director of the Bank of South Sudan wanted collaboration and partnership with cooperative societies.

“We are coming up with ‘Group-lending’ initiative that has been lending money to over two hundred Cooperative Societies in South Sudan. This is in a bid to build the capacity of local enterprises in financing their activities that would eventually promote Agric-business in the private sector”, he said.

He further revealed that, they were lending money on risk-sharing accounts through reasonable collateral that would encourage financial inclusivity.

“We are also sharing the risk by giving loan on collateral, this is to avoid a situation where money is not returned. We are doing this without considering profit coming back but to promote and empower local community’s livelihoods”, he added.

Professor Mathew Gordon Udo the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security applauded the partners and Donors in funding the projects aimed to implement the plans developed by the Ministry.

“We appreciated donors and partners in having partnership to invest in private sector through Agric-business. We welcomed all partners to explore opportunities in engaging Youth and Women to build their capacity in Agric-business “, he underscored.

Benedict Sorie Kanu, the Country Manager South Sudan (African Development Bank) cautioned that there was need for South Sudan to move away from dependency on single commodity which is oil and embarkon Agric-business strategy.

“We need to move away from extensive dependency on oil commodity alone but rather improving Agric-business in private sector by empowering local entrepreneurs”, he stated.

AFDB Boss commended the government on relative peace in some areas of the Country and urged for sustainable peace so that investors could be able to fix more in economic development sectors.

“We are commendable to the government by putting its structure in place and we are still optimistic for sustainable peace in South Sudan. Because this wouldenhance private sectors to participate effectively in economic development”, he concluded.

Eighty five percent of South Sudan population especially get employed on Agricultural sector and it is not clear how much money was generated economically than only improving their livelihoods.

The Summit recommendations would allow donors and partners to see opportunities in areas of collaboration, and develop interest in youth and women by building their capacity in Agric-business sector.