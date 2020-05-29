Coop Bank donates foodstuff to Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

By Sheila Ponnie

The Co-operative Bank of South Sudan yesterday donated dozens of food items to the Ministry of Humanities Affairs and Disaster Management to respond to the country’s humanitarian situation

The food items donated included 100 bags of beans and maize flour, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, and 100 boxes of cooking oil.

The items were delivered to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Relief Rehabilitation at the warehouse in juba.

The items donated by the bank were meant to support the poor people in the country during the coronavirus pandemic challenges that has affected the whole world

Peter Mayen Majongdit the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said the donation of the food items came at the right time when the country was in need of cooperation between the business community and the government.

“We are so grateful to have received the food items and definitely the food will go to the most vulnerable families,” he said.

“We have an emergency issue that we need to handle.”

Elijah Wamalwa, the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Co-operative Bank of South Sudan said the bank management understood the hardship some families were going through during this time of Coronavirus

“With so many people struggling with the fight against (COVID-19), we wanted to show that we are together with the people of South Sudan and together with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management during this tough time of Coronavirus. We wanted to step up and do something extra to help those vulnerable families who are the most in need.” he said during the handover.

He said the Co-operative Bank acknowledged the challenges that many families were facing because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“There are very many people who are not employed and many businesses that are being closed down due the Coronavirus. Many are not going to work as expected and we also wanted to give back to the society.”

Wamalwa said Cooperative bank South Sudan aimed to promote the establishment, growth and development of a strong cooperative movement in the country

Santino Bol Muoter Deputy Chairperson Relief and Rehabilitation Commission praise the bank for the donation and said the goods would be distributed to the needy people.

“The cooperative bank of South Sudan has raised the hope of vulnerable communities by donating the food items that would be delivered to specifically Internally Displaced People ( IDPs) that were affected due to COVID-19 situation and the people who have been displace due to the civil war and inter-communal fights in the country,”