Controversial Chagor fires finance minister

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The governor of Jonglei State on Monday issued a gubernatorial decree No 3/2022 suspending the Minister of finance, planning and investment in Jonglei.

Denay Jock Chagor the Governor of Jonglei State, fired Wiyual Gatkuol Changath, as the Minister of finance, planning and investment in Jonglei with the effect at the day of issue.

“I Chagor in the exercise of the power conferred upon me under Article 99 (2) of the transitional constitution of the government of Jonglei state, 2011 (as amended) read together with the Republican decree No. 57/2020 of the Republic of South Sudan by the President of the Republic on 15th July 2020”

Last week, the civil servants took to the street demanding the government of Jonglei state to restore their cut allowances by the Governor of Jonglei State after the governor of Jonglei state issued a gubernatorial order cutting the civil servant’s allowances and be injected into the security of State. And the issue is still pending.

Last month, the governor suspended Minister of Agriculture and forestry and the commissioner of Akobo County.