CONTRADICTION-In non-oil revenue mobilization

By John Agok

There was a heated debate yesterday between State and National government on who should collect and mobilize the non-oil revenues despite stipulates laws in the constitutions that give them the responsibility to raise and mobilized revenues concurrently.

The laws in the constitutions of state and national contradict when it comes to mobilizations of local revenues in remittance to the National Revenue Authority (NRA) and Ministry of Finance.

Although the law gives them share responsibility to raise the revenue, but still the question of managerial, distribution and on timely of tax collections adequately endured an issue that need permanent solutions from both NRA and National Ministry of Finance docket.

Addressing participants during the last day conference on Non- Oil revenue mobilization in Juba yesterday Luis LobongLojore the Governor of Eastern Equatoriacited the twomain hindrances facing the tax institution.

“The multiple collection agencies and managerial issue whereby revenues collected do not go back to the public as all collectionsusually end up in central authority when it comes to “spending purposes” depriving the state a lot in term of development”, he said.

Governor Lojore talked of the contradiction in supremacy of laws and asked legal experts to interpret them well.

“What is the definite constitution and other acts stipulated under the very constitutions of both state and national. I need legal counsel to interpret it well so that, there should be no abuse of powers or somebody can bulldoze other,” he added.

He urged the Commissioner General of NRA to advise central spending authority in at least giving back adequate budget allocation to state for development.

“I wish the commissioner general to give advises to central government in allocating appropriate collected revenue share to state, so that people at the grassroots can trust us when it comes to transparency and accountability,” he concluded.

John Justin Aguek the head of the legal administration (NRA) acknowledged that constitutional laws were supremacy in the mother land and where acts were driven from constitutional laws.

Maj. Gen. Abraham KeatBichok the Chief of Economic intelligence Division said that, there was still time to improve such institution if actors could create laws to govern institutions but not themselves.

“We are caught between hard surface and rock, because NRA was recently established and has been suffering from hand of actors who create laws that protect them instead of established institution”, he said.

The National Revenue Authority is the third-party tasked to collect revenue and direct the same to Ministry of Finance to remit into the accounts of consolidated funds, where the civil servants at state level get their salaries arrears.

NRA and Ministry of Finance are struggling to define a formula that would distribute revenue on timely basis and in harmonize manner.

Managerial and personal income tax (PIT) become a contradicting issue and raised a lot of debate during the conference.

In a comparison analysis, Kenya become the best country in tax collection over South Sudan as it used to collect 18% GDP and 3% to 4% respectively.