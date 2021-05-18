CONTRACTORS MUST DO GOOD WORK ON ROADS

The Association of South Sudan Contractors has embarked on what might be seen as window dressing but actually on a fact finding mission to see that roads in different parts of the country are being done well and according to the laws governing the construction. Going by past reports, there are some foreign contractors whose work do not meet the required specifications and which must be verified and vetted by the association for now and future keeps. The association will not escape the depth of condemnation if shoddy work are applied and when the foreign contractors have left with their hefty earnings. The construction of roads taking place are meant to boost the economy by making movement easier to and fro the destinations in and outside the country. This is one area where contractors are able to get rich at the expense of the general public if and when the work are not regularly inspected to the expectation of the tax payers. The contractors should be able to employ well knowledgeable engineers to work alongside the foreign contractors who should be able to engage local contractors in their work. Reports that almost 70 percent of those sub contracted by the main contractors are locals is something to be proud of but they should ensure the work being done are to the required standard which cannot be washed away by heavy rain like what happened before which are still fresh in the public domain. It will be the undoing if the contractors under their umbrella does not give effective and inside report to the government on the progress of any work or road construction being done. In most cases shoddy works are not being detected on time because of laxity by public engineers who are not committed to their daily work as should be the case. Hopefully, engineers employed by the Association will help to ensure the country do not loose or waste resources.