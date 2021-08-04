CONTINUE PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19

The surge of the Covid-19 is taking toll with four severe cases having been reported to have been admitted at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre (IDC) in the last 24 hours. That was yesterday where the admission was recorded as the single highest since the breakout. The vaccines are not there to save the situation until the promised doses will arrive in the country in two weeks’ time. This seems pathetic because of the shortage and because the country might be faced with another shock of either receiving expired or almost expired vaccines. This cannot be ruled out because it did happen before. The deteriorating situation can also be blamed on the people themselves who have defied the use of preventive measures. A number of people are no longer using or adhering to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health’s guidelines. It is improper to ignore the requirements only to turn out and play blame game which should have been avoided. IT is a fact that the third wave of the pandemic is in the neighbourhood and stringiest measures have been taken to control the situation. There is no guarantee that border crossing would remain immune to the pandemic. There must be somecases of carriers who may have slipped the security dragnets to find their ways unchecked or tested in the country. These facts must be born in mind and people must take seriously the preventive measures to avoid the spread. It is not to convince but the authorities must enforce the laws and penalize those who were out of the context since they are harmful to other innocent people closer to them. Let the country declare the status when it is back or near normal for people to behave normally. Just like other pandemics this one will come and go but for now everyone is required to adhere to the rules and laws of the health authorities.