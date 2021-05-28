jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 28th, 2021
News

Contestant promise to fight for journalists rights

By Yiep Joseph

contestant for the position of Chairperson for Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) promised to fight for journalist’s rights that includes Freedom of Expression for all the journalists in the country.

During the UJOSS end of term General Assemble meeting convened to path way for democratic election yesterday, JohnWulu Deng who declared his interest for the chairmanship promised to fight for Freedom of Expression for all journalists in the country in order to operate without threats and restrictions.

“There is no Freedom of Expression in the country since most of the journalist are sometimes stopped from interviewing some prominent figures and stop from accessing certain areas,” Deng said.

“I have been fighting and I will continue to fight for the rights of journalists in this country,” he added.

He called on the general assembly to vote for him in order to lead the Union into the rights direction.

He revealed that he has been working hard at the state level to make sure journalists are trained and empowered.

“I trained many journalists when I waselected as the chairperson for the Association of journalists in lake state.

“During my tenure in the office many journalists received some skills for example I trained 90 journalists in lake state,” he revealed.

Deng revealed that to be a leader of the Union of Journalists is not all about opportunity but about sacrifice for the best interest of journalist in the country.

“This is not just a chance but it is where sacrifice is needed for someone who will win later to fight for the rights of journalist and empower them in all aspects of life,” he said.

He revealed that the position for chairperson need someone who is knowledgeable and with experiences in journalism.

“I have been a journalist since 2017 and has the strength to lead my fellow journalists to the right direction,” he added.

