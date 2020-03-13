Construction of Dr. John Garang University to begin

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Administration of Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology say the materials for the construction of the University have started arriving in Bor town.

The construction of the University is an initiative of the government of South Sudan being financed by external supporters.

The project which was initially planned in 2012 by government of South Sudan will put Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology as one of the three World Class Universities to be built in South Sudan.

In June last year, International Group of Companies under “Intertorco” Europe SA Company inspected Dr. John Garang Memorial University sites in Bor in a bid to modernize the University into a world class University.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the University’s Guild President Mr. Ajith Solomon Awan confirmed to the public that the construction equipment had arrived at the university.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Associate Prof. Dr. Akim Ajieth Buny, Director of Information and External Affairs at the University confirmed that the first barge of construction materials has arrived in Bor.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we received the first barge of the equipment and these were the construction machines that include some dozers, low beds and some damper trucks as well as fuel and water trucks,” he said.

He said other materials were yet to be transported to Bor.

“They have started clearing the land and then after that, it will go into opening up of roads within the university and the whole work will begin but officially the work has started,” he said.

“The team of engineers was also expected to arrive in Bor to survey the areas where the buildings would be constructed,” prof. Akim said

“People are very excited. Before no one believes that this was going to happen since people doubted it. But now with the equipment on the ground, people have started to believe that this is a really project which is going to take place,” he said.

According to the University’s administration, the construction was expected to approximately take 2 years after the official work commences