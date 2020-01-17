Constitutional Amendment Committee presents incorporated Bill

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) has presented the Transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 (Amendment) (No.6) Bill, 2020 to the Minister of Justice.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the Chairman of NCAC, Gichira Kibra said they received communication from the government requesting for incorporation of the 100 days extension into transitional constitution.

“We have done that by amending Article 51A sub article 3 and article2 1B, those are the articles that are affected by the extension of the Bill,” Kibra said.

However the Minister of Justice and constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawila Unango said the parliament has been pursuing him because it is one of the things they would like do before the end of the 100 days and the Council of Ministers has already passed the extension.

“We are going to present 100 days directly to the parliament and I know that the current speaker is very keen in passing these things,” Wanawila said.

The Bill incorporation of the one hundred (100) days extension period of the Pre-Transitional Period as from 12 November 2019, as resolved by the parties to the (R-ARCSS). The extension has affected 51A of the Bill and it is in the Article 1.18.6 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The incorporation of the extension is pursuant to the Communiqué of the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan held in Entebbe, Uganda on 7th November 2019. It follows the forwarding of the Bill to the committee by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in order for the committee to incorporate the extended Pre-Transitional Period.