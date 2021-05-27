Consortium promises to boost investment

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The International Investment Consortium (IIC) has assured South Sudan that, it is set to embark on a series of mega projects within the country with the aim of driving significant economic growth and creating peace and prosperityfor the citizens.

Dato Arshad Mahmood, Chairman of IIC vowed after meeting with President Salva Kiir in his office on Tuesday in Juba.

“At IIC, we are honored to be presented with this opportunity to develop the world’s youngest nation the Republic of South Sudan,” Mr. Mahmood stressed.

He added saying,“IIC will work closely with local communities to ensure that they have an equity share in all of the investments and derive direct financial, social and economic benefit as a community because true prosperity is only created when all members of society can see actual positive change in their income and quality of life as a result of our investments.”

He said it has taken hard work and determination from all parties involved to get us to this historic moment and we want to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has helped make this vision a reality.

“It truly is a great day for South Sudan, a great day for IIC and a great day for Africa as a whole because this is the first country of many that IIC are looking to work with to spearhead development right across this beautiful continent,” he revealed.

According to Mr. Mahmood, the IIC investment model is not based on the traditional model of lending which only results in burdening countries with unsustainable debt obligations.

Mr. Mahmood further added that they are going to work with the Government to create a loan-free economy which does not need to rely on debt in order to develop.

“Our aim is to create an environment which is attractive to international investors and businesses. We want the world to know that South Sudan is open for business and is a place where businesses can come, setup and thrive whilst contributing towards the development of the world’s youngest nation state.”

He said IIC is an asset-based investment consortium which focuses on design and finance.

According to him, currently they have a presence in over 67 countries worldwide and have experience in delivering large scale projects in an efficient and effective manner.

He said IIC invests in the future and that means investing in the next generation which is why we reserve a 5% equity share in each of our projects for education. Further we have committed to ensuring that all children will have access to education facilities within 3 years.

“We strongly believe that education is a human right and we view education as the best investment that you can ever make, “We are working closely with all relevant departments and authorities in South Sudan to identify the projects that will have the most benefit for all citizens.

He said by partnering with IIC, the Government of South Sudan has assured a bright future for its people and together we will build a nation the likes of which the world has never seen before.

Meanwhile for his part, Athian Ding Athian the minister of Finance said they have been in discussions for past few months in order to reach in comprehensive agreement.

“We have come to point now that what is remaining is the implementation of what we have been discussing, so today together with the group we have cattish to the president and we were given the blessings, and from here be able to stamp up some issues that left,” he said.

The projects will focus on key areas such as:

1. A National Carrier – to establish a national airline for both international and domestic flights to open up South Sudan as a destination for tourists and investors alike and make regional travel affordable to all citizens.

2. Infrastructure – with the aim of connecting all regions in South Sudan to a high-speed rail and road network to facilitate the easy movement of people and goods around the country.

3. Energy – create sustainable power plants, using hydro-electric and other cutting-edge technology to generate cheap and accessible electricity for the entire nation, including rural electrification in all states.

4. Job Creation – through investments in mining, agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors IIC will create job and business opportunities for all the people of South Sudan.