Consider youths in country’s leadership

By Akol Arop Akol

I rarely see MPs with grey hair, do you know why? Most of them are aged but they don’t want to look old because they still need more power, wealth and forced popularity to be remembered that once they were MPs. They should give the chance to young people but many of them need to remain in their positions, maybe forever. Though they are old, they apply dye to blacken hair to still look young, active and capable to represent people. There are no many young faces in the government and particularly the parliament. I don’t know how our leaders see the young people! I don’t know why they have taken them as watchers of their leadership instead of giving them a chance to represent their people. It is clear we lack good roads, no schools, health facilities, no jobs, no enough opportunities and crisesare affecting the livelihood of the civilians, yet the representatives are silent over these issues. Should young people also just keep silent and die in poverty? I once read an article about a woman (MP) who was in parliament, but since she was appointed as an MP, she never participated or spoke in Parliament. The Honorable was only busy sewing her bed sheet (milaya) and one time; she rose up her hand during a discussion. When allowed to talk, she said “Thanks for the opportunity, I have nothing much to say, what I wanted to say is already said my nesip (in-law) who spoke recently.” She said and set down. It simply explains some MPs are sleeping while their people at the grassroots are starving and affected by insecurity. The parliament should be serious in discussing the issues facing people and find solutions for the problems. We need to remind the MPs representing their communities to be active in the parliament and responsive when there are conflicts, outbreak of diseases, and other natural disasters that affect communities. Those who are old and inactive or corrupt should be replaced with capable youth.